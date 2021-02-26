Man remains ‘absolutely convinced’ he has photos of Tasmanian Tiger family

The president of a group dedicated to researching and finding traces of the Tasmanian Tiger maintains that he has captured footage of a family of the marsupials, despite an expert dismissing his claims.

In a video posted online by the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia, president Neil Walter said he believed he had captured photos of a family of Tasmanian Tigers, also known as thylacines, from a camera trap.

The thylacine was declared extinct in the 1980s, and there hasn’t been a confirmed sighting of the animal since the 1930s.

Mr Walter shared the photos with honorary curator of vertebrate zoology at the Tasmania Museum and Art Gallery, Nick Mooney, who says the animals pictured are “very unlikely” to be thylacines, and are probably Tasmanian pademelons.

But Mr Waters says he remains “absolutely convinced” the photos are a family of Tasmanian tigers.

“Why would a baby thylacine be following a pademelon?,” he said.

NEIL MITCHELL: “But how do you know it’s a baby thylacine?” NEIL WALTER: “Because it has got stripes along its tail, it’s got the same shape as a four-legged animal, not a hopping animal, which is what a pademelon is.”

The Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia will release the photographs publicly on Monday.

Mr Walters says they’re “pretty damn good”.

