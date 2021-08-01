Man seriously injured after unprovoked tram assault in Melbourne’s north-west

A 28-year-old man has suffered serious injuries in what police say was an unprovoked assault on a tram in Melbourne’s north-west.

The man was on a tram at the intersection of Matthews and Dromana avenues in Airport West just after 10pm last night when he was assaulted by four teenagers.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two teenage girls — a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old — were arrested nearby, along with an 18-year-old man.

All three have been released and are expected to be charged on summons with affray, attempted robbery and assault related offences.

Another male suspect remains on the run but police believe they know who he is.

