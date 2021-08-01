3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man seriously injured after unprovoked..

Man seriously injured after unprovoked tram assault in Melbourne’s north-west

11 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Man seriously injured after unprovoked tram assault in Melbourne’s north-west

A 28-year-old man has suffered serious injuries in what police say was an unprovoked assault on a tram in Melbourne’s north-west.

The man was on a tram at the intersection of Matthews and Dromana avenues in Airport West just after 10pm last night when he was assaulted by four teenagers.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two teenage girls — a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old — were arrested nearby, along with an 18-year-old man.

All three have been released and are expected to be charged on summons with affray, attempted robbery and assault related offences.

Another male suspect remains on the run but police believe they know who he is.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332