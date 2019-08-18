Advertisement
Man fights for life after suspicious fire at medical centre
A man has been left fighting for life following a suspicious fire at a Boronia medical centre.
He was found unconscious inside the Boronia Road property just before 12:30am on Monday morning.
Emergency services were responding to reports of a burglary at the time.
Police arrived after an alarm at the property alerted a security company.
Fire crews were called when a fire was spotted.
A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing.