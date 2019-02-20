Man sets up website to discourage people from moving to new suburb next to Point Cook

“Frankly, it sucks!”

That’s how Point Cook resident James describes living in a suburb which he says has been so badly under-invested, he’s set up a website to discourage new people from moving in.

Aviatorfields.com.au reads: Welcome to Aviator Fields, Point Cook: One of the dumbest choices you could make in your lifetime.

“We’re really struggling in Point Cook, we’re so under invested in terms of infrastructure,” James told Neil Mitchell.

“Roads, schools, hospitals, jobs, there’s really nothing out here that’s been done for us.

“The school nearest me, they run three separate lunch times because they can’t fit all the kids in the yard.

“We set it up to tell people all the stuff developers are likely to leave out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full details