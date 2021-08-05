Man shot while investigating a disturbance outside his home in Victoria’s north

A man has been charged following the death of a man died in Numurkah, north of Shepparton, last night.

Police have been told the 55-year-old man went to investigate a noise outside his Prentice Lane property at about 8.50pm.

A suspected gunshot was then heard.

The man was found injured and died at the scene.

Police have charged a 58-year-old Caniambo man with his murder.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

