3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man shot while investigating a..

Man shot while investigating a disturbance outside his home in Victoria’s north

06/08/2021
Ross and Russel
Article image for Man shot while investigating a disturbance outside his home in Victoria’s north

A man has been charged following the death of a man died in Numurkah, north of Shepparton, last night.

Police have been told the 55-year-old man went to investigate a noise outside his Prentice Lane property at about 8.50pm.

A suspected gunshot was then heard.

The man was found injured and died at the scene.

Police have charged a 58-year-old Caniambo man with his murder.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332