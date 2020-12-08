3AW
Man shot at worksite in Melbourne’s outer-west

3 hours ago
Article image for Man shot at worksite in Melbourne’s outer-west

Image: 9News

A dramatic shooting has unfolded at a worksite in Ravenhall.

The alleged shooter, an 89-year-old man, pulled up in a truck at the Rebecca Drive worksite at about 8.30am and shot at a worker.

Annette, whose son was working at the worksite next door, told Tony Jones other workers restrained the shooter.

“A guy has pulled up in a truck and came out and shot him twice … in the arm,” she said.

“It’s a citizen arrest. They’ve got him down.”

Police say the victim, believed to be aged in his 60s, has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances surround the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

The alleged shooter is assisting police with their enquiries.

Press PLAY below for Annette’s call to 3AW Mornings.

