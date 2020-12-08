Man shot at worksite in Melbourne’s outer-west

Image: 9News

A dramatic shooting has unfolded at a worksite in Ravenhall.

The alleged shooter, an 89-year-old man, pulled up in a truck at the Rebecca Drive worksite at about 8.30am and shot at a worker.

Annette, whose son was working at the worksite next door, told Tony Jones other workers restrained the shooter.

“A guy has pulled up in a truck and came out and shot him twice … in the arm,” she said.

“It’s a citizen arrest. They’ve got him down.”

Police say the victim, believed to be aged in his 60s, has sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances surround the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

The alleged shooter is assisting police with their enquiries.

