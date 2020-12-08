3AW
Elderly man charged over worksite shooting in Melbourne’s west

09/12/2020
Image: 9News

An 89-year-old man has been charged following a shooting at a worksite in Ravenhall.

Paul Minichi, 89, allegedly arrived at the construction site with a hand gun and a walking stick, and fired two shots at a truck driver delivering a skip bin at the worksite.

Annette, whose son was working at the worksite next door, told Tony Jones other workers restrained the shooter.

“A guy has pulled up in a truck and came out and shot him twice … in the arm,” she said.

“It’s a citizen arrest. They’ve got him down.”

Another worker at the site wrestled the gun off the allege shooter.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, has undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

Press PLAY below for Annette’s call to 3AW Mornings.

