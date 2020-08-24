Man shot by police after alleged Werribee attack

A 55-year-old man has been shot by police after allegedly attacking a woman at Werribee.

Two women were in a Sanderling Street home with the man when police received reports of an assault at about 10pm last night.

When police arrived the women had escaped, but the man refused to leave the house.

The Critical Incident Response Team attempted to negotiate with the man and he allegedly came out of the house armed with a knife.

Police tasered the man and shot beanbag rounds, but they failed to stop him.

A police officer opened fire, shooting the man in the legs.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Armed Crime Squad detectives will investigate the incident which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged.

