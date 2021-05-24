Man shot by police outside KFC at Narre Warren

A man has been shot by police outside a KFC restaurant at Narre Warren.

Melinda and Belinda both rang 3AW Drive on Monday to alert listeners to a heavy police presence in the area.

Belinda said she heard a gunshot.

“It was a bit of a shock,” she said.

Victoria Police has since confirmed a man was shot to the “lower body” after they were called in response to reports of people “causing trouble”.

They were confronted by an “agitated” man who is alleged to have charged at officers with an edged weapon.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

