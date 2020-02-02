Man shot dead following London terror attack

London police have shot dead a man and three people have been injured in a terrorist incident.

One victim has been left with life-threatening injuries.

Herald Sun European correspondent Stephen Drill told 3AW Breakfast it appears police had been following him when the man attacked with a machete in Streatham, south London.

“They were pretty discreet,” he said.

“Over here in London … police don’t usually carry weapons, so the fact that he was shot and killed with two minutes of going on the attack by an armed police officer (indicates they were prepared).

“This is just a high street — it could be in Hawthorn or Glenroy.”

Click PLAY to hear his full report to Ross and John

(Photo by Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)