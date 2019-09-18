Police investigate shooting in Carnegie

A man has been shot in Carnegie this afternoon.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Neerim Road.

Officers were called to the incident at about 2.15pm this afternoon, after receiving reports a person had been shot.

They were unable to locate the victim, but a man presented at a nearby hospital a short time later with what appears to be gunshot wounds.

Paramedics treated the man for upper body injuries.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Gunta reported the incident to Tom Elliott.

He said police had stopped him from leaving a building in the area.

“Residents in one unit (block) have been locked in,” he said.

“Police are everywhere and they’re restricting access for residents and vehicles.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppers.com.au.