Man shot in dramatic Greenvale cop confrontation

Police have shot a man in dramatic circumstances after their van was rammed at Greenvale.

Deep skid marks have been left in the grass along Providence Road, where the shootout unfolded in the early hours of this morning.

It’s believed a police van was rammed by a black sedan when officers arrived about 5am.

It’s understood shots were fired, prompting police to fire back and hit a man aged in his 20s.

He’s been taken to hospital under police guard with serious injuries to his upper body.

A second man has also been arrested.

No police were seriously injured.

Investigators are still working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

A crime scene has been set up.

