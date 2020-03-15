Man shot in suburban street in Melbourne’s south-west

A man who was shot in a suburban street evaded his attacker by seeing shelter at a fast food restaurant in Melbourne’s south-west last night.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was shot on Oakdene Grove in Altona Meadows at about 12.30am.

He managed to get to a McDonald’s store about 500 metres away to call for help.

He is now in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests.

A second crime scene has been established on nearby Point Cook Drive.

Police have not yet confirmed the two scenes are linked.

Oakdene Grove remains closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

