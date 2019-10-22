Man sparks bomb scare after dispute with pub staff

A man has been arrested after sparking a bomb threat at Caroline Springs.

3AW Mornings received several calls about police activity in the area on Wednesday morning.

Police have been told a 45-year-old man entered WestWaters Hotel and Entertainment Complex on Lake Street just after 8am, where he had a dispute with staff.

It’s alleged he left an item resembling an old army ordinance device at the premises before leaving.

Shortly later, the man was arrested at another pub on Gourlay Road, Hillside.

The Derrimut man is currently assisting police.

Police are currently conducting safety checks at both scenes.