Man stabbed after residents return home to find intruder in their St Kilda apartment

A male resident has been stabbed after returning home and to find an intruder in his St Kilda apartment.

Police have spent hours at the Wellington Street complex this morning, after it was initially believed the offender could still be inside.

The couple returned to their home about 4am this morning, to be confronted by an intruder with a knife.

The male resident has suffered a stab wound to the arm and was taken to hospital.

Residents have been allowed back into the Wellington St apartment complex in St Kilda, 6 hours after it was placed into lockdown due to a stabbing. No sign of the offender. He’s believed to be a resident at the complex and broke into a neighbour’s flat and attacked him. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/PCnxJ7oKNS — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) January 10, 2019

Wellington Street has been closed to traffic.

3AW police reporter Pat Mitchell told Kate and Quarters the offender is still on the run.

“That alleged offender is still believed to be holed up inside the apartment complex,” Pat said.

“The Critical Incident Response team is here.”

Click PLAY below to hear Pat Mitchell’s report