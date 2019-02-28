Man fights for life after brutal hammer attack

A man’s fighting for life after an alleged attack at Collingwood.

Emergency crews were called to the housing commission flats on Hoddle Street about 4am on Friday.

It is believed the victim, a 41-year-old Collingwood man, was walking along Hoddle Street when he was approached by two men and allegedly assaulted with a hammer.

He’s in a critical condition.

Police are investigating.

Two men, a 19-year-old Fitzroy North man along with an 18-year-old Fitzroy man, are currently assisting police.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.