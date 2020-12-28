Man stabbed by group of males at Broadmeadows

A man has been stabbed after being set upon by a group of males at Broadmeadows.

It’s believed as many as six males were in the group that attacked the victim on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Pearcedale Parade about 7.30pm following reports of a fight.

A 23-year-old Broadmeadows man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his lower body.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or can submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.