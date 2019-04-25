Man stabbed in aggravated burglary in Melbourne’s west

The Rumour File heard about an active crime scene in Melbourne’s west this morning.

Police have confirmed they are investigating an aggravated burglary in Cairnlea.

Four men in masks are believed to have forced their way into a property on Station Street at around 2.50am.

One of the occupants of the property, a 50-year-old man, was woken when the intruders entered.

The intruders attacked the man, who sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The other residents of the property, a woman and three children, were home but were not injured.

The offenders are believed to have fled in a white Holden Commodore station wagon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au