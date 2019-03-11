Man stabbed in alleged assault at Capel Sound

A man has been allegedly assaulted with a knife in after a violent incident in Capel Sound.

Police were called to Barragowa Drive about 11.15pm, where two men were involved in an altercation.

The 23-year-old Rye man and a 22-year-old Capel Sound man were fighting before the Rye man was allegedly assaulted with a knife.

He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to hospital.

The 22-year-old fled the scene.

Two other men, aged 52 and 20 both from Capel Sound, attempted to intervene.

The 52-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The 20-year-old Capel Sound man was physically uninjured.

Police Air Wing and Highway Patrol units assisted with a search for the alleged offender before he eventually presented himself at Rosebud police station about 1am this morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.