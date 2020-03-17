Man stabbed outside Mornington Peninsula supermarket

A supermarket worker has been stabbed outside a Mornington Peninsula supermarket.

The male worker, 37, was collecting trolleys outside Woolworths in Rosebud when he was approached by an unknown man and stabbed to the lower body just before 1pm.

The victim has been airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Witness Deborah told 3AW’s Dee Dee the supermarket is in lock down.

“We saw everyone running in there,” she said.

“It is quite scary actually.”

Police are currently searching for the male offender, who is believed to be aged in his late 30s to early 40s.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.