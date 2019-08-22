Man stabbed to death in Dandenong dispute

A man has been stabbed to death at Dandenong.

He was found badly injured at a Pickett Street residence in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services treated the victim but he couldn’t be revived and died at the scene.

Another man, aged in his 30s, suffered upper-body injuries in the attack and was taken to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition.

Another man has been arrested.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established, but homicide squad detectives believe the parties involved are known to each other.