Man struck and killed by car in shopping centre car park

A man has died after a car ploughed into him at a shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-east.

The man was standing near the rear of his car, which was parked in the Kingston Central Plaza car park, when another vehicle hit him and crashed into two parked cars at about 1pm.

The victim died at the scene.

He has not yet been formally identified.

“The car has reversed up onto the footpath,” caller Luke told Tom Elliott.

The 83-year-old driver of the car which struck the man is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au