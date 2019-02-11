3AW
Tony Mokbel left fighting for life after alleged stabbing at Barwon Prison

12/02/2019
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
Drug kingpin Tony Mokbel is fighting for life in hospital following an alleged prison stabbing.

He was flown to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed “multiple times” at Barwon Prison.

Ambulance Victoria was called to the prison at Lara at 3.45pm on Monday afternoon.

Mokbel, 53, was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

That condition has since deteriorated to critical.

A second victim, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Victoria Police is investigating.

