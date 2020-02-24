3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after apparent bungled burglary

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Word On The Street

An alleged would-be burglar has been taken to hospital after he seriously hurt himself at a Mitcham property on Monday.

Jess called 3AW Drive on Monday to alert Tom Elliott to a police presence in the area.

Victoria Police said they were at a property on Purches Street after a male was located with injuries just before 3pm.

It is alleged the male may have been attempting a burglary at a nearby property when he has injured himself.

He has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Click PLAY below to hear Jess speak with Tom

PIC: Getty Images

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.