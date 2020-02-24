Man taken to hospital after apparent bungled burglary

An alleged would-be burglar has been taken to hospital after he seriously hurt himself at a Mitcham property on Monday.

Jess called 3AW Drive on Monday to alert Tom Elliott to a police presence in the area.

Victoria Police said they were at a property on Purches Street after a male was located with injuries just before 3pm.

It is alleged the male may have been attempting a burglary at a nearby property when he has injured himself.

He has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Click PLAY below to hear Jess speak with Tom

PIC: Getty Images