Man taken to hospital after assault at Southern Cross Station

A man has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault at Southern Cross Station.

Peter alerted 3AW Drive to the ugly incident on Wednesday after seeing a big police presence.

Victoria Police have confirmed they’re investigating.

It’s alleged the victim was punched to the face and fell, hitting his head on the ground shortly after 3pm.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening head injuries.

The male offender fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

