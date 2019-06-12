Man taken to hospital after Hillside shooting

A man has been shot at Hillside.

3AW Mornings was alerted to a heavy police presence on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, aged 53, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body at the property on Bellvue Boulevard shortly after 9.30am.

He’s been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is not believed linked to any other incidents.

Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.