Man taken to hospital after Hillside shooting
A man has been shot at Hillside.
3AW Mornings was alerted to a heavy police presence on Wednesday morning.
Police said the man, aged 53, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body at the property on Bellvue Boulevard shortly after 9.30am.
He’s been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
The incident is not believed linked to any other incidents.
Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.