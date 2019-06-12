3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after Hillside shooting

5 hours ago
3aw mornings

A man has been shot at Hillside.

3AW Mornings was alerted to a heavy police presence on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, aged 53, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body at the property on Bellvue Boulevard shortly after 9.30am.

He’s been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is not believed linked to any other incidents.

Armed Crime Squad detectives are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332