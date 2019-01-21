Man to be charged with assaulting young teenager at the cricket

A 30-year-old man will be charged with the alleged assault of a 13-year-old boy at the cricket on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the Victory Room at Marvel Stadium during the Big Bash game between the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars.

A 30-year-old male from Braybrook has been interviewed in relation to the incident.

Victoria Police said he’ll be charged on summons.

The boy was not injured during the incident.

