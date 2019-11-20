Man wanted over alleged sex assaults on Melbourne trams

Images have been released of a man who’s alleged to have sexually assaulted tram passengers on three separate occasions this year.

Police say the alleged offences occurred on the number 19A and number 96 tram routes on February 28, June 6 and August 18.

The man is perceived as being Southern European in appearance, with a medium build and receding dark hair.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au