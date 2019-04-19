Man wanted over Richmond sex assault rampage

A man is wanted over three separate sexual assaults in Richmond.

They happened on Sunday, April 14.

In the first incident, a woman was attempting to open a front door when she was grabbed from behind and placed in a hug outside a home in Howard Street about 3.20am.

She was grabbed on the buttocks and breast and screamed before the offender ran off.

On the same day, a second woman was walking along Church Street when it’s believed the same man also placed her in a bear hug before sexually assaulting her about 5am.

A short time later another woman, who was walking along Grosvenor Street, Abbotsford, was approached by the same man and seriously sexually assaulted about 5.20am.

The victim screamed before a Good Samaritan, who was nearby at the time, attempted to chase the offender who got away.

The man is described as about 25-30 years-old with a dark complexion, medium to solid build with medium-length dreadlocks and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black-coloured hooded jumper with red-coloured ‘PNG’ capital letters inscribed across the chest area, black shorts with white-coloured text or insignia on the lower left leg, white socks and black sneaker style shoes.

Anyone with information or anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. If sighted is urged to call Triple Zero (000).