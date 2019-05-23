Man who attacked teen in CBD sentenced to five years in jail

A man who attacked a teenager leaving him without sight in one eye has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Cameron Scerri, 23, had already pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury.

In February last year, Scerri offered drugs to a 19-year-old at a Bourke Street hotel in Melbourne’s CBD.

The teenager declined the offer and then in an unprovoked attack, Scerri struck him in the face causing permanent blindness in one eye.

Judge Paul Lacava described the teen’s injury as “catastrophic” and the attack as “cowardly and violent”.

Scerri was sentenced to five years in prison, with a non-parole period of three years.