Man who bashed Airbnb guest to death over unpaid bill sentenced to jail time

A man who bashed an Airbnb guest to death at Brighton East, over an unpaid $210 accommodation bill, has been jailed for 11 years.

Jason Colton, 42, showed little emotion as he was sentenced to at least eight years behind bars for the fatal assault in 2017.

He was the instigator in the three-on-one attack on Ramis Jonuzi (pictured above), throwing him against a wall and punching him several times to the head, until he lost consciousness.

Colton ignored Mr Jonuzi’s cries to be left alone, worried he’d flee without paying rent.

The judge described the prolonged attack as viscous and cowardly against a defenseless unarmed man.

The court head Colton had previously served jail time in Norway for assaulting a housemate.

3AW reporter Kiara Parker was in the Supreme Court.

