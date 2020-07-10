Man who drove from Melbourne tests positive to COVID-19 in NSW

A man who drove up from Melbourne while towing a caravan has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW.

The man, aged in his 20s, crossed the border in the last few days and travelled to a caravan park in Sutherland, in Sydney’s south.

Health authorities don’t believe he was in contact with many other people during the trip.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he did the right thing by coming forward for testing.

“For others in a similar situation who may have come out of Victoria, or Melbourne in particular, in the last few days … make sure you’re on high alert because we in NSW are on high alert and we want you to get tested if you have symptoms,” he said.

“It’s crucial you do because otherwise you will be the instrument of seeding.”