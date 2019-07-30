Man who escaped horrific California shooting shares harrowing story on 3AW Drive

A man in the middle of Monday’s horrific Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting in California has given a harrowing account of what happened on 3AW Drive.

Mark Marquez told Tom Elliott he was there with his wife, nieces and other members of his extended family when gunshots began ringing out.

Three people – including a six-year-old boy – were killed.

One suspect has been arrested by Mr Marquez is certain another is still at large.

“The guy was just shooting anything that moved,” Mr Marquez told 3AW Drive.

