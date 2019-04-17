Man who killed surgeon in coward punch attack at Box Hill Hospital jailed

The man who killed a heart surgeon in a coward punch attack at Box Hill Hospital has been jailed for 10 years and six months.

Joseph Esmaili is the first person to be handed a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence for a coward punch.

Esmaili punched Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann in the head after the surgeon asked Esmaili and friends to stop smoking outside the hospital’s entrance.

The 41-year-old later died in hospital as a result.

Esmaili will serve a minimum of 10 years’ jail for manslaughter before becoming eligible for parole.