Hunt for man who sexually assaulted a woman on a walking track in Melbourne’s north

3 hours ago
A man who sexually assaulted a woman on a Broadmeadows walking track last Friday night remains on the run.

A 37-year-old woman was walking on the track between Seabrook Reserve and Railway Crescent when she passed the attacker just before 8pm.

The man grabbed her from behind, and sexually assaulted her, before she broke free.

Her attacker ran towards the railway line.

He is believed to be in his 20s, Caucasian in appearance, and about 178cm tall with a muscular build.

Police have released a digital image of the man they wish to speak to in in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.aue.

