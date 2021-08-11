Man who visited every pub along the Murray River reveals the telltale sign of a bad pub

This is the ultimate country pub crawl!

Photographer and author Colin Whelan travelled the length of the Murray River four times, stopping off at the 70-odd pubs along the way.

He says there’s a telltale sign that reveals whether a pub is any good or not.

“One of the things that gives it away is if there’s any stools at the bar,” Mr Whelan told Ross and Russel.

“If you go into a pub and there’s no stools at the bar then you think ‘Oh okay, the barman sort of wants to keep a bit of a distance from the customers’.”

He also revealed his favourite pub on the Victorian side of the Murray River.

