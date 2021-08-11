3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man who visited every pub along the Murray River reveals the telltale sign of a bad pub

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Man who visited every pub along the Murray River reveals the telltale sign of a bad pub

This is the ultimate country pub crawl!

Photographer and author Colin Whelan travelled the length of the Murray River four times, stopping off at the 70-odd pubs along the way.

He says there’s a telltale sign that reveals whether a pub is any good or not.

“One of the things that gives it away is if there’s any stools at the bar,” Mr Whelan told Ross and Russel.

“If you go into a pub and there’s no stools at the bar then you think ‘Oh okay, the barman sort of wants to keep a bit of a distance from the customers’.”

He also revealed his favourite pub on the Victorian side of the Murray River.

Press PLAY below to hear what Mr Whelan thinks is the best pub on the Victorian side of the river

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332