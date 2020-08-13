3AW
Man with ‘bad pimple’ among latest fined by Victoria Police

3 hours ago
coronavirus latest

A man who wasn’t wearing a face mask because he had a “bad pimple” on his chin is among the latest people to be fined by Victoria Police for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Police issued a total of 204 fines in the past 24 hours.

29 of those were handed to people who weren’t wearing a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.

One of those was the man in the Port Phillip area who told police he wasn’t wearing a mask because of the pimple.

Police also issued fines to seven people who had gathered in Prahran Square to drink alcohol.

Five men who were gathered at a house at Braybrook to celebrate a birthday were also hit with fines.

Alarmingly, a man who was discovered visiting a friend he shouldn’t have been admitted he was currently waiting for the results of a coronavirus test.

He was fined.

