Man, woman arrested after toddler found dead at Langwarrin home

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of a toddler in Melbourne’s south-east yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a property in Potts Road at Langwarrin after reports a child was injured.

Upon arrival, crews worked desperately on the child — an 18-month-old boy — but were unable to revive him.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and are currently assisting police with enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

