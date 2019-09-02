3AW
Man, woman arrested after toddler found dead at Langwarrin home

32 mins ago
Ross and John

(Image: Nine News)

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of a toddler in Melbourne’s south-east yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a property in Potts Road at Langwarrin after reports a child was injured.

Upon arrival, crews worked desperately on the child — an 18-month-old boy — but were unable to revive him.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and are currently assisting police with enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John get the latest from police

