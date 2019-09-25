Advertisement
Manangatang bus driver fears ‘kids will be killed’ unless notorious road is fixed
Manangatang school bus driver Lyndal Taylor is demanding more action from VicRoads over what she says is a dangerous road in Victoria’s north-west.
Residents have held a rally on Wednesday to protest the issue.
The speed limit was recently dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h.
But Ms Taylor says that’s not the answer.
“We want it fixed,” Ms Taylor told 3AW Drive.
“I was in tears the other day, I don’t want to be known as the bus driver who has a load of kids killed.
“I’m scared.
“I consider myself a good driver, but in those conditions … it doesn’t matter.”
She’s concerned it’s only a matter of time before there’s a catastrophic crash on the road.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW