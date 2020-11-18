3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man’s body found on road in Melbourne’s west

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Man’s body found on road in Melbourne’s west

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a man dying by the roadside in Melbourne’s west.

A crime scene has been established as police investigate a possible assault in Derrimut last night.

Police were first called to reports a man was lying injured on East Derrimut Crescent at 11.15pm.

When they arrived, the man was gone, but he’d left some of his possessions.

Blood was found in several locations at the scene.

Police found a seriously injured man on nearby Boundary Road this morning.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed that the two incidents are linked.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332