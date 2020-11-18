Man’s body found on road in Melbourne’s west

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a man dying by the roadside in Melbourne’s west.

A crime scene has been established as police investigate a possible assault in Derrimut last night.

Police were first called to reports a man was lying injured on East Derrimut Crescent at 11.15pm.

When they arrived, the man was gone, but he’d left some of his possessions.

Blood was found in several locations at the scene.

Police found a seriously injured man on nearby Boundary Road this morning.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed that the two incidents are linked.

