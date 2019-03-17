3AW
Man’s video of Call to Prayer at sunset goes viral online

8 hours ago
Ross and John

An regional Victorian man’s simple 10-second video to show solidarity with the Muslim community has gone viral.

Posted at 7pm on Friday evening, the video has attracted nearly one million views on Twitter alone, with it also being shared on Facebook and various other platforms

Ross and John chatted with the man who posted the video, Lachlan Drummond, who told of the reaction to the video – including dinner invites!

Ross and John
News
