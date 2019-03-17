Man’s video of Call to Prayer at sunset goes viral online

An regional Victorian man’s simple 10-second video to show solidarity with the Muslim community has gone viral.

Posted at 7pm on Friday evening, the video has attracted nearly one million views on Twitter alone, with it also being shared on Facebook and various other platforms

I live in country Australia and stand with #Muslims around the world. As I thought about #ChristchurchAttack I wanted to play the call to prayer at home at sunset. I’m not religious so hope that is not disrespectful. It is my gesture of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/cBmfjWKW0q — Lach (@lachdrummond) March 15, 2019

Ross and John chatted with the man who posted the video, Lachlan Drummond, who told of the reaction to the video – including dinner invites!