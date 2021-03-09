March on: Plans for Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade to go ahead

Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade looks set to go ahead with at least 5000 marchers.

It comes after Neil Mitchell broke the news that the event was called off last month due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Herald Sun reports plans for the event, with a minimum capacity of 5000, have been lodged with Victoria’s Health Department.

The plan still needs to be approved by the Health Department.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Darren Chester, says it’s “terrific news”.

“I’m pleased to see the state government and the RSL working to overcome some of the pandemic obstacles,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It really is a big effort by the military committee.”

Mr Chester says contingency plans are being made for “what may or may not happen with the pandemic in coming weeks”.

“We’re all optimistic, confident, hopeful,” he said.

