3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • March on: Plans for Melbourne’..

March on: Plans for Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade to go ahead

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for March on: Plans for Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade to go ahead

Melbourne’s Anzac Day parade looks set to go ahead with at least 5000 marchers.

It comes after Neil Mitchell broke the news that the event was called off last month due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Herald Sun reports plans for the event, with a minimum capacity of 5000, have been lodged with Victoria’s Health Department.

The plan still needs to be approved by the Health Department.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Darren Chester, says it’s “terrific news”.

“I’m pleased to see the state government and the RSL working to overcome some of the pandemic obstacles,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It really is a big effort by the military committee.”

Mr Chester says contingency plans are being made for “what may or may not happen with the pandemic in coming weeks”.

“We’re all optimistic, confident, hopeful,” he said.

 Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332