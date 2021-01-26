Margaret Court bristles when asked to explain controversial views

Margaret Court has bristled when asked to explain her controversial views on the LGBTQI community on 3AW Mornings.

The tennis great, who was elevated to a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) on Australia Day, said she was honoured to accept the award.

But she has proven to be a divisive figure in recent years with her strong opinions about gay marriage and transgender people.

She maintains being gay is a “choice” but didn’t want to expand when challenged on that view by Neil Mitchell.

“I didn’t really come on here, Neil, to get into the discussion and debate,” she said.

Daniel Andrews recently lashed out at Court, saying she had “disgraceful” and “hurtful” views.

Neil Mitchell gave Margaret Court the opportunity to respond to the Victorian premier.

“I pray for him,” she said.

“I have nothing against the Premier of Victoria.”

Neil Mitchell said there was no doubt Court had been accused of several things she had not said, but would remain a divisive figure.

“I wanted to give her the chance to explain herself and in some ways she may have dug a deeper hole,” Neil Mitchell said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)