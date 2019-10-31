Mark Allen keeping positive, despite a shocking few days

Mark Allen is keeping positive, despite a tough few days.

Not only did the popular radio host have to deal with the news his show on Macquarie Sports Radio would not continue beyond this week, he also found out his cancer had returned.

He’s got a major fight on his hands.

But in typical style, the affable Allen is still smiling.

“Hopefully we can get some good news soon,” he told Tom Elliott.

