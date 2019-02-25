Mark Knight cleared of any wrongdoing by Australian Press Council

Mark Knight has expressed his relief after the Australian Press Council cleared him of any wrongdoing over his controversial Serena Williams cartoon.

The council investigated the cartoon following at least one official complaint.

But the council found The Herald Sun cartoon did not breach editorial standards.

Knight was accused of racism and misogyny by critics of the cartoon.

“It really hurt,” Knight told 3AW Mornings.

