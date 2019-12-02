Mark Taylor responds to ‘one of the great myths’ about his highest Test score

Australian captain Mark Taylor has dismissed “one of the great myths” about his highest Test score.

It comes after David Warner’s stunning 335 not out against Pakistan.

Warner has bizarrely been criticised by some pundits and fans for passing the revered figure of 334 – Don Bradman’s highest score.

Taylor famously declared when he was on 334 against Pakistan more than 20 years ago, but it was largely due to the state of the match, not a tribute to Bradman.

Taylor had the chance to go past Bradman’s score in the final over the day, but couldn’t manage a score.

He declared overnight and sent Pakistan in to bat the following day.

“I always try to remember history factually,” Taylor said on Sportsday.

“Occasionally you get people trying to re-write it.”

And while some have been critical of Warner, others have potted Tim Paine for not letting Warner chase a higher score, given the state of the match and series.

But Taylor said winning should always be the priority, adding that the forecast at the time looked potentially dangerous.

“I think he got it dead right,” Taylor said of Tim Paine’s declaration.

PIC: Ben Radford / Getty Images