Market trader questions COVID-19 shutdown rule which ‘makes no sense’

A Queen Victoria trader says he’s stumped by the state government’s decision to ban merchandise traders from operating at markets during Stage Three of COVID-19 restrictions, but allow non-essential shop fronts to keep their doors open.

Owner of Danny’s Knitwear, Danny Lewian, says the rule “makes no sense”.

“We’ve been shut for the second time when every other retailer was allowed to open,” he told Tom Elliott.

“The conditions at the market are far safer than any shopping centre, we’re in the open air!

“We desperately need the market to open again.”

Under Stage Three restrictions, only food and drink stalls at markets are allowed to trade, but all shops in shopping centres, with the exception of gyms, cinemas, play centres, bingo centres, escape rooms, beauty and personal services, may remain open.

