Martin Pakula details the latest COVID-19 business support payment in Victoria

The minister in charge of COVID-19 recovery says the government understands the desperation of business owners.

A hardship fund, offering one-off payments of $8000 to business owners who have “fallen through the cracks” of other support packages, will open by Friday.

Martin Pakula told Neil Mitchell the system needed to be seamless before up and running.

“We do understand there is a degree of desperation,” he said on 3AW.

Mr Pakula, who is also the minister for sport, also had the latest on the MCG’s chances of hosting the AFL grand final and next summer’s Australian Open.

