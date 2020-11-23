Marvellous Melbourne! The CBD is back open for business and needs your support!

Melbourne is back and open for business after what’s been a testing year for all of us due to COVID-19.

To celebrate, Tom Elliott broadcast 3AW Drive from Federation Square on Monday.

Recently re-elected Lord Mayor, Sally Capp, joined him.

She said CBD businesses were slowly regaining confidence and were ready to welcome customers back with open arms.

Tom Elliott also spoke with Xavier Csar, CEO of Federation Square, who explained what a “COVID-normal” Federation Square would look like in the near future.

