Masa Vukotic’s killer set to appeal sentence

Masa Vukotic’s killer wants his sentenced reduced.

The Herald Sun reports Sean Price, who is currently serving a life sentence, will apply for an extension of time to appeal his minimum jail term.

Price brutally murdered the Doncaster school girl in a park in 2015.

It’s claimed Price’s mental health was “not fairly considered” during sentencing.

“I know mental health is a big issue these days, but the number of times criminals use it is an excuse to get reduced sentences makes my blood boil,” 3AW Drive host Tom Elliott said upon hearing the news.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive